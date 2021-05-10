Piper Sandler Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

HAIN stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.