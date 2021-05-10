Piper Sandler Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $240.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

HSKA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

NASDAQ HSKA traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.99. 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 52-week low of $69.66 and a 52-week high of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

