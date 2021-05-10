Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $114.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,398 shares of company stock worth $11,143,621 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

