Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Xencor in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.61 on Monday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

