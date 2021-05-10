PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $2,984.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,807,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

