PIXEL Price Reaches $0.12 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 11% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $67.99 million and approximately $620.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,964.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.86 or 0.02386952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.20 or 0.00609660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00066186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003411 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.