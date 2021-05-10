Pizza Market Capitalization Tops $2.97 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $6,631.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00132032 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

