Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

