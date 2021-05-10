Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Sells C$49,035.36 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,419.87.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82.

Shares of TSE PTM traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 150,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,291. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The firm has a market cap of C$446.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.98. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.