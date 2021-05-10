Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Sells C$49,035.36 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,419.87.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 30th, R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82.

Shares of TSE PTM traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 150,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,291. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58. The firm has a market cap of C$446.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.98. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

