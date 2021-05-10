Playkey 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $200,127.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $200,127.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00082469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00105470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.42 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.32 or 0.08735025 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

