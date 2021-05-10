Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.31

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.31 and last traded at $96.02, with a volume of 1826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,479 shares of company stock worth $1,794,417 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

