Plian Market Capitalization Achieves $45.44 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $45.44 million and $663,676.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00801980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.23 or 0.09030379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 821,787,426 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.