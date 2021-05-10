Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $32.90

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.90, but opened at $31.17. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 183 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

