Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

Shares of PLUG traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,287,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,415,715. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

