Po.et Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,521.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Po.et has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $3,521.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

