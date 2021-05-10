Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII opened at $144.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

