Polis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,205.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Polis has a market cap of $2.77 million and $3,205.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00131453 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

