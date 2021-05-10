Polkacover Hits Market Capitalization of $6.79 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $742,545.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacover coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkacover

Polkacover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

