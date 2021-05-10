Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.37 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $36.68 or 0.00065754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion and $3.06 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $335.89 or 0.00602086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 136.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00246970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.00 or 0.01226096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00738410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,551.88 or 0.99578339 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,072,417,096 coins and its circulating supply is 936,892,981 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.