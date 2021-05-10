PolypuX Reaches One Day Volume of $22,913.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $706,390.77 and approximately $22,913.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00244112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.72 or 0.01199212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00734431 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

