Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

PRCH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 1,113,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,606. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,176,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

