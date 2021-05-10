POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 211.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PKX opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. POSCO has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

