Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.36. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2,856 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $493.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,864 shares of company stock worth $2,758,867. Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 593,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.