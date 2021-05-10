PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,622.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $36,622.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.18 or 0.06967990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.88 or 0.02413403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.04 or 0.00638765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00190821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00768511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.25 or 0.00613805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.61 or 0.00500480 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,155,096 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

