Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.57

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 2211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Power Assets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

