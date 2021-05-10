Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Hits $5.70 on Top Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00010321 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,736.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.00957298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 148.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00248948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $661.03 or 0.01195994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.20 or 0.00711406 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

