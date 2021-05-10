PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) shot up 5.8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PQ Group traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.73. 12,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 305,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

PQG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

