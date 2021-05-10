Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.29

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $18,416,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

