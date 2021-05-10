Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 3,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Premier Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFODF)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

