Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.43.

TSE:PBH opened at C$122.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$119.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$74.84 and a 12 month high of C$123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.91.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

