Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.
Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,740. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
