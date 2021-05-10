Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,740. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.