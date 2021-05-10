Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1,687.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

