Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,893 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785,713. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

