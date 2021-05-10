Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 31,695 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,695 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

