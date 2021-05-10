Private Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.17. 173,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,315. The company has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

