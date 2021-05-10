Project Pai Trading Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Project Pai has a market cap of $62.44 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021858 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,747,512,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,421,624 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

