Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Proofpoint worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.07.

Shares of PFPT opened at $172.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

