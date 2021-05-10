Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 43,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 66,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Propel Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

