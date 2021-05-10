ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 226.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $307.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

