PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $1,410,150.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PROS stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 308,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,731,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

