Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Trading Down 1.5%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 389,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 432,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTQ shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Protech Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protech Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

Get Protech Home Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The firm has a market cap of C$223.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.92.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.