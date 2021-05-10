Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.50

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

