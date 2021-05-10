Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Trading 29.6% Higher

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) traded up 29.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

