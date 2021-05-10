PWR Coin (PWR) Hits Market Capitalization of $382,945.84

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 49.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 86.1% lower against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $382,945.84 and approximately $740.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,777.98 or 0.99665954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $781.55 or 0.01396497 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.64 or 0.00669412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.44 or 0.00376016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00222498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006803 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

