Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Reaches $2.70 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.78 or 0.00026433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $11,199.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.