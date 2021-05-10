Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Atotech Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Atotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atotech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atotech stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,303,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,404,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.67% of Atotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

