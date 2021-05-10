Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.