Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$54.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$56.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.92%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

