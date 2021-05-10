Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By William Blair

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.06 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Insiders sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $135,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

