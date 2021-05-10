Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

KRP stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

